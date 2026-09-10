President Aoun at Cabinet session: It is time for the state to return to southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
10-09-2026 | 09:29
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President Aoun at Cabinet session: It is time for the state to return to southern Lebanon
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President Aoun at Cabinet session: It is time for the state to return to southern Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun called on the government to accelerate investment and development projects while reaffirming the state’s responsibility toward southern Lebanon.

Speaking at the start of a Cabinet session, Aoun welcomed the laying of the foundation stone for the expansion of Beirut port, describing it as a positive step that could pave the way for further projects.

He said ministries had previously been asked to prepare projects to present to the United Arab Emirates, noting that Emirati officials and business leaders had expressed interest in investing in Lebanon and that two delegations had already visited the country.

Aoun urged ministers to move quickly and coordinate across ministries to take advantage of available opportunities for the benefit of Lebanon. He also pointed to what he described as positive developments in the electricity sector presented by the energy minister.

On the budget, Aoun said the government’s consecutive sessions were aimed at completing the draft within the constitutional deadline, noting that this would be the second time the budget has been submitted on time.

Turning to southern Lebanon, Aoun said the government had heard appeals from residents of Nabatieh, Tyre and Arabsalim and pledged continued state support.

“We have heard your appeals, and we stand by you,” Aoun said, stressing that the government would work to provide residents with the support needed to remain in their communities.

“It is time for the state to return to the south,” he added. “This is our collective responsibility and our duty toward our people.”

Aoun called on every ministry to contribute to supporting the region, describing southern Lebanon as an essential part of the country.

Lebanon News

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