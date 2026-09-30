Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted

Middle East News
30-09-2026 | 09:43
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Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash plane, &#39;major disaster&#39; averted
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Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that one of the pilots of a flydubai plane bound for Tel Aviv had planned to crash it and kill its mostly Israeli passengers, who stopped a "major disaster."

"During the flight, as they approached the country, one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot, and apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board," Netanyahu said in a video message, calling the passengers "heroes" who "prevented a major disaster".

AFP

Middle East News

pilot

wanted

crash

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'major

disaster'

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