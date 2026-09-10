Fadi Abou Chakra denies new gasoline tax as prices surge, 20 liters expected to reach $30

Lebanon News
10-09-2026 | 07:46
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Fadi Abou Chakra denies new gasoline tax as prices surge, 20 liters expected to reach $30
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Fadi Abou Chakra denies new gasoline tax as prices surge, 20 liters expected to reach $30

Fuel Distributors Association representative Fadi Abou Chakra denied reports of a new tax on gasoline, saying Finance Minister Yassine Jaber had also confirmed there would be no increase in fuel taxes or fees.

Abou Chakra told the National News Agency that the current rise in fuel prices is instead being driven by the ongoing global war and pressure on oil markets, with crude prices climbing above $100 a barrel.

He said gasoline and diesel prices are also rising rapidly because refineries in neighboring countries are unable to meet market demand, pushing refined fuel prices above those of crude oil.

Abou Chakra said the price of 20 liters of gasoline is expected to reach around $30 on Friday morning, warning that it remains unclear where fuel prices will head in the coming days amid global tensions and uncertainty.

He expressed concern over the increases as winter approaches and demand for diesel used for heating rises, saying consumers are ultimately bearing the cost of wars.

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