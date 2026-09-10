US State Department official: Trilateral Framework is the only roadmap to peace in Lebanon

A U.S. State Department official said Washington is closely monitoring calls from communities in southern Lebanon urging the government to assert its sovereignty and prevent Hezbollah from firing and storing weapons in their areas.



“We applaud those communities and support the Government of Lebanon’s receptiveness to their requests,” the official said.



The official said Hezbollah’s weapons have “only brought misery and destruction to Lebanon,” describing the group as ''an obstacle to peace.''



Washington urged the Lebanese government to develop a plan to disarm Hezbollah across all Lebanese territory, as outlined in the Trilateral Framework.



“The Trilateral Framework is the only roadmap to peace,” the official said, adding that diplomatic engagement is continuing on a daily basis.