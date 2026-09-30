Lebanon’s Rajji calls for Hezbollah disarmament, end to Israeli occupation during Washington talks

Lebanon News
30-09-2026 | 11:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Rajji calls for Hezbollah disarmament, end to Israeli occupation during Washington talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s Rajji calls for Hezbollah disarmament, end to Israeli occupation during Washington talks

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji attended a discussion hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, chaired by Elliott Abrams and attended by council members, journalists and representatives of research centers.

The discussion covered Lebanon's political situation, delays in implementing the framework agreement, Hezbollah's weapons, UNIFIL's future and relations with Syria's new government.

Rajji thanked the council for the invitation and praised Abrams' supportive role during Lebanon's Cedar Revolution.

He stressed that Lebanon's priority is stability, saying Lebanese citizens want to restore the country's position as a regional cultural, tourism and economic hub, which cannot be achieved while weapons remain outside state control.

Describing the government's decision to establish exclusive state control over weapons as courageous, Rajji said Lebanon's stability and prosperity require an end to Israeli occupation and Hezbollah's disarmament. He added that progress was being made in implementing government decisions.

"We want peace with all our neighbors," he said.

Rajji also called on Iran to stop interfering in Lebanese affairs, describing the Lebanese army as the country's only hope. He praised U.S. military assistance and expressed hope that Washington would maintain its support.

He reiterated the government's commitment to direct negotiations under U.S. auspices, describing them as the only way to recover Lebanese territory and enable displaced residents to return to their villages.

Asked about the Lebanese diaspora, Rajji highlighted its continued support for Lebanon wherever its members reside. He also pointed to the emigration of young people and skilled professionals, stressing that rebuilding the state is essential to encouraging their return.

Lebanon News

Rajji

calls

Hezbollah

disarmament,

Israeli

occupation

during

Washington

talks

LBCI Next
In Nabatieh al-Fawqa, unexploded ordnance keeps the danger alive
Lebanon justice minister: Hezbollah arms handover won’t harm sects, Beirut port indictment by year-end
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-09

Hezbollah calls for action to stop ''Israeli brutality” against Lebanon’s environment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-18

President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability

LBCI
World News
2026-07-21

Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister

LBCI
World News
2026-09-28

Pope calls for 'courage in negotiation' and compromise to end war in Europe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

In Nabatieh al-Fawqa, unexploded ordnance keeps the danger alive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanon justice minister: Hezbollah arms handover won’t harm sects, Beirut port indictment by year-end

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israeli strike on army vehicle in Nabatieh al-Fawqa seriously wounds Lebanese army serviceman, 3 civilians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-29

Sources to LBCI: Senior US and Arab officials attend dinner honoring Lebanese PM Salam in Washington

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-26

Pakistan says 'US-Iran indirect talks are taking place'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:04

Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli request to allow its planes to pick up Israeli passengers: Security sources to Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-22

UNIFIL marks International Day of Peace as South Lebanon continues to bear impact of conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-13

Times of Israel: Israeli army says it seized Bint Jbeil site linked to Nasrallah's 2000 victory speech

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanon justice minister: Hezbollah arms handover won’t harm sects, Beirut port indictment by year-end

LBCI
Middle East News
03:09

Diverted flydubai flight to Israel was not a hijacking incident, Israeli prime minister's office said

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israeli strike on army vehicle in Nabatieh al-Fawqa seriously wounds Lebanese army serviceman, 3 civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
03:50

Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says

LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

After incident on Flydubai plane, Israel says organising return of Israeli passengers

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Lebanon’s Rajji calls for Hezbollah disarmament, end to Israeli occupation during Washington talks

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted

LBCI
Middle East News
06:55

Pilots on rerouted flydubai flight injured, hospitalised: Airport

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More