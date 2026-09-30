Lebanon’s Rajji calls for Hezbollah disarmament, end to Israeli occupation during Washington talks

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji attended a discussion hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, chaired by Elliott Abrams and attended by council members, journalists and representatives of research centers.



The discussion covered Lebanon's political situation, delays in implementing the framework agreement, Hezbollah's weapons, UNIFIL's future and relations with Syria's new government.



Rajji thanked the council for the invitation and praised Abrams' supportive role during Lebanon's Cedar Revolution.



He stressed that Lebanon's priority is stability, saying Lebanese citizens want to restore the country's position as a regional cultural, tourism and economic hub, which cannot be achieved while weapons remain outside state control.



Describing the government's decision to establish exclusive state control over weapons as courageous, Rajji said Lebanon's stability and prosperity require an end to Israeli occupation and Hezbollah's disarmament. He added that progress was being made in implementing government decisions.



"We want peace with all our neighbors," he said.



Rajji also called on Iran to stop interfering in Lebanese affairs, describing the Lebanese army as the country's only hope. He praised U.S. military assistance and expressed hope that Washington would maintain its support.



He reiterated the government's commitment to direct negotiations under U.S. auspices, describing them as the only way to recover Lebanese territory and enable displaced residents to return to their villages.



Asked about the Lebanese diaspora, Rajji highlighted its continued support for Lebanon wherever its members reside. He also pointed to the emigration of young people and skilled professionals, stressing that rebuilding the state is essential to encouraging their return.