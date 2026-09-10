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Lebanon Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 4,383 since March 2
Lebanon News
10-09-2026 | 13:07
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Lebanon Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 4,383 since March 2
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Thursday that 4,383 people have been killed and 12,406 wounded in attacks since March 2.
The ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the figures cover the period through September 10.
The latest figures bring the overall toll since October 8, 2023, to 8,950 killed and 30,642 wounded.
Lebanon News
Health
Ministry:
Death
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4,383
since
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