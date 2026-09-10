Lebanon Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 4,383 since March 2

Lebanon News
10-09-2026 | 13:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 4,383 since March 2
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 4,383 since March 2

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Thursday that 4,383 people have been killed and 12,406 wounded in attacks since March 2.

The ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the figures cover the period through September 10.

The latest figures bring the overall toll since October 8, 2023, to 8,950 killed and 30,642 wounded.

Lebanon News

Health

Ministry:

Death

rises

4,383

since

March

LBCI Next
US State Department official: Trilateral Framework is the only roadmap to peace in Lebanon
EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-13

Lebanon says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 3,756

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-28

Lebanon's Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 4,333

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-18

Israel-Lebanon conflict death toll rises to 4,328, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-02

Lebanon Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed 4,298 since March 2

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

4.1-magnitude tremor hits southern Lebanon as Israeli blasts rock Ali al-Taher

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Huge explosions heard in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

US State Department official: Trilateral Framework is the only roadmap to peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Huge explosions heard in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-12

Israeli strike targets threatened building in Beirut’s Bachoura

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-01

Fire at fuel depot outside Erbil halts refinery operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-04

Lebanon voices support for Bahrain's security measures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More