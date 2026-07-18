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Israel-Lebanon conflict death toll rises to 4,328, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
18-07-2026 | 12:23
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Israel-Lebanon conflict death toll rises to 4,328, Health Ministry says
Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the cumulative toll from the Israeli attacks since March 2 has risen to 4,328 killed and 12,227 injured as of July 17.
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