News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
08-09-2026 | 13:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
The Lebanese Army Command said reports circulating in some media outlets and news websites about the army beginning deployments in several areas of southern Lebanon were inaccurate.
The army said its units are already deployed in all areas not under Israeli occupation, particularly in Nabatieh, and have maintained that presence both before and during the current developments.
It added that troops have stepped up their operations in several areas to reassure residents.
The Army Command urged media outlets to rely on its official statements for accurate information.
Lebanon News
Army:
Troops
already
deployed
Nabatieh
across
southern
areas
under
Israeli
occupation
Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-13
Lebanese army soldier injured in Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh area
Lebanon News
2026-06-13
Lebanese army soldier injured in Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh area
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-27
Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-08-27
Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-18
Israeli army says forces deployed across a 10-kilometer security zone inside South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-18
Israeli army says forces deployed across a 10-kilometer security zone inside South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Beyond peacekeeping: What happens to southern Lebanon when UNIFIL leaves?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Beyond peacekeeping: What happens to southern Lebanon when UNIFIL leaves?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's Ali al-Taher hills claims face questions as Hezbollah threat escalates
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's Ali al-Taher hills claims face questions as Hezbollah threat escalates
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Syria's Sharaa to attend G7 summit in France
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Syria's Sharaa to attend G7 summit in France
0
Middle East News
2026-06-02
Iran has not yet responded to US proposal for final agreement
Middle East News
2026-06-02
Iran has not yet responded to US proposal for final agreement
0
Middle East News
2026-03-10
Israel's Netanyahu warns 'we are not done yet' in Iran
Middle East News
2026-03-10
Israel's Netanyahu warns 'we are not done yet' in Iran
0
Middle East News
2026-07-30
Egypt's Damietta port says operations ongoing despite drone attack
Middle East News
2026-07-30
Egypt's Damietta port says operations ongoing despite drone attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:51
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Washington's priority is to protect interests of Lebanon's Shiite community
Lebanon News
06:51
US Ambassador Michel Issa: Washington's priority is to protect interests of Lebanon's Shiite community
2
Middle East News
10:37
Israel orders closure of UK consulate in Jerusalem over settlement sanctions
Middle East News
10:37
Israel orders closure of UK consulate in Jerusalem over settlement sanctions
3
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
4
Lebanon News
08:50
Britain sanctions Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution
Lebanon News
08:50
Britain sanctions Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution
5
Lebanon News
13:31
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
13:31
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
6
Middle East News
11:19
Over 500 killed since Yemen clashes began last week: Sources to AFP
Middle East News
11:19
Over 500 killed since Yemen clashes began last week: Sources to AFP
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More