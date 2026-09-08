Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation

The Lebanese Army Command said reports circulating in some media outlets and news websites about the army beginning deployments in several areas of southern Lebanon were inaccurate.



The army said its units are already deployed in all areas not under Israeli occupation, particularly in Nabatieh, and have maintained that presence both before and during the current developments.



It added that troops have stepped up their operations in several areas to reassure residents.



The Army Command urged media outlets to rely on its official statements for accurate information.