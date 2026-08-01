US to make visa bond program permanent for people from dozens of countries

World News
01-08-2026 | 01:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US to make visa bond program permanent for people from dozens of countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US to make visa bond program permanent for people from dozens of countries

The U.S. State Department will make permanent a visa bond program ‌that could require applicants from 50 countries, mostly from Africa, to post bonds of up to $20,000 when seeking U.S. visas, according to a federal notice posted online on Friday.

The Federal Register notice applies to B1 and B2 visas, which are issued for business and tourism travel.

"Consular officers may require covered nonimmigrant visa applicants to post ⁠a bond of up to $20,000 as a condition of visa issuance, as determined by the consular officers," the notice said.

"The 2025 visa bond pilot, which provided a framework for the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of the Treasury to assess the feasibility of administering a visa bond program, has provided sufficient data to suggest that a visa bond program is an effective tool for enforcing compliance among bonded visa holders."

In the pilot program, consular officers could require bonds of $5,000, $10,000 or up ‌to $15,000. ⁠The final rule eliminates the $5,000 option and raises the maximum bond to $20,000.

The final rule goes into effect on August 3 when it is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register. In the list of 50 countries for whose citizens this program applies, 30 are from Africa.

Reuters

World News

program

permanent

people

dozens

countries

LBCI Next
China's Commerce Ministry denies US accusation of forced labour in Xinjiang
Trump says Israel 'very happy' about Hamas disarmament deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-05-26

Dozens of countries at UN condemn Moscow's 'threats' to embassies in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2026-07-21

Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports

LBCI
World News
2026-07-02

Zelensky asks US for licence to make Patriot missiles after strikes on Kyiv

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-01

US signs agreement to build permanent embassy in Jerusalem

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:46

China's Commerce Ministry denies US accusation of forced labour in Xinjiang

LBCI
Middle East News
12:25

Trump says Israel 'very happy' about Hamas disarmament deal

LBCI
World News
12:09

Trump: I don’t think Iran is responsible for Minnesota cyberattack

LBCI
World News
12:04

Spanish PM tells EU leaders 'this is not time to divide'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-24

Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers

LBCI
World News
2026-07-29

More than half of England declared 'officially in drought': UK govt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-23

PM Salam to The Washington Post: Rejects “buffer zone” idea and urges support for army and reconstruction

LBCI
World News
2026-06-10

Two crew missing after suspected US strike on tanker off Oman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
07:20

Spain's PM blames Ceuta migrant influx on criminal networks manipulating recent court ruling

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Lebanon says Beaufort Castle unharmed after Israeli blasts

LBCI
World News
08:09

More than 25,000 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta: Spain ministry

LBCI
World News
06:22

Finland backs shutting Spain out of Schengen zone over Ceuta migration crisis

LBCI
World News
08:00

New PM Burnham says UK has offered help to Spain over Ceuta crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel signals no withdrawal from Gaza despite Trump’s disarmament plan: The details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More