FPM hits back at Nawwaf Moussawi, urges Hezbollah to avoid further tensions

The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) criticized former Hezbollah MP Nawwaf Moussawi over remarks targeting FPM leader Gebran Bassil, accusing him of misrepresenting Bassil's statements and using inflammatory rhetoric.



The FPM said Bassil's remarks referred to all Lebanese suffering the consequences of a war the country was drawn into outside its national interests, stressing that the repercussions are not limited to Hezbollah's support base.



It said the attacks reinforced the FPM's position that Lebanon's own national interests should remain above regional alignments.



Marking the second anniversary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's assassination, the FPM expressed deep sorrow over his death, saying his presence could have spared Hezbollah and Lebanon "many mistakes."



The FPM called on Hezbollah to avoid unnecessary disputes with other Lebanese, warning that growing tensions would deepen its isolation. It reiterated its opposition to Hezbollah's isolation and expressed support for communities in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa and Beirut's southern suburbs.