FPM hits back at Nawwaf Moussawi, urges Hezbollah to avoid further tensions

Lebanon News
27-09-2026 | 03:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
FPM hits back at Nawwaf Moussawi, urges Hezbollah to avoid further tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
FPM hits back at Nawwaf Moussawi, urges Hezbollah to avoid further tensions

The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) criticized former Hezbollah MP Nawwaf Moussawi over remarks targeting FPM leader Gebran Bassil, accusing him of misrepresenting Bassil's statements and using inflammatory rhetoric.

The FPM said Bassil's remarks referred to all Lebanese suffering the consequences of a war the country was drawn into outside its national interests, stressing that the repercussions are not limited to Hezbollah's support base.

It said the attacks reinforced the FPM's position that Lebanon's own national interests should remain above regional alignments.

Marking the second anniversary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's assassination, the FPM expressed deep sorrow over his death, saying his presence could have spared Hezbollah and Lebanon "many mistakes."

The FPM called on Hezbollah to avoid unnecessary disputes with other Lebanese, warning that growing tensions would deepen its isolation. It reiterated its opposition to Hezbollah's isolation and expressed support for communities in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa and Beirut's southern suburbs.

Lebanon News

Nawwaf

Moussawi,

urges

Hezbollah

avoid

further

tensions

LBCI Next
Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure after drone attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-23

Trump hits back at Canada after retaliatory tariffs announcement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-22

Beirut Airport urges travelers to arrive at least three hours before flights

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-14

France urges Israel to arrest West Bank settlers at Qusra

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-05

Israeli army chief urges Lebanese army to implement commitments, disarm Hezbollah in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for sustained dialogue, banking reform and stronger state institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure after drone attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

$150 to $300 for a way into Lebanon: Inside the illegal crossings from Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-05

Temporary crossing restores hope after destruction of Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge: The details

LBCI
World News
2026-09-24

'We're in full-blown war' with govt: Ethiopia's Tigray rebels to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-27

Lebanon's army, security forces intensify operations as displacement pressures mount

LBCI
World News
2026-05-24

France's Macron condemns Russia's use of Oreshnik missile in Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More