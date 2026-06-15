Dollar hits 10-day low as US, Iran reach peace deal

The U.S. dollar weakened to a 10-day low against its major peers on Monday as a preliminary agreement to end the war between the U.S. and Iran sent oil prices tumbling and boosted demand for riskier assets.



U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday they have agreed on a framework for a deal to end their war, halt the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



The memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland, but caution still lingered as markets awaited more details and as the fate of Iran's nuclear program was left for further negotiations.





Reuters