From alliance to tensions: What remains of the FPM-Hezbollah partnership?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Tensions between the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah resurfaced following an exchange between FPM leader Gebran Bassil and former Hezbollah MP Nawwaf Moussawi, highlighting the growing distance between the two former political allies.



Moussawi criticized recent remarks by Bassil, describing them as "shameful" and "indecent," prompting the FPM to respond in a statement accusing the former MP of misrepresenting Bassil's comments and calling for an end to internal escalation.



"We thought that a former MP and official like Nawwaf Moussawi should, first, observe basic standards of decency and courtesy in his language and, second, listen carefully and properly understand what is being said before responding incorrectly," the FPM said.



The latest dispute comes amid a broader deterioration in relations between Hezbollah and the FPM.



The two parties established a political alliance through the 2006 Mar Mikhael Agreement, but relations gradually became strained over disagreements on the management of the state, corruption and reform, as well as regional issues.



Differences also emerged over Hezbollah's involvement in regional conflicts, from Syria to Yemen, and later over its "support front," which the FPM opposed.



FPM sources told LBCI that relations with Hezbollah are now similar to those between any two political parties represented in parliament.



The sources said communication continues between their parliamentary blocs but that there is no longer any other coordination stemming from the Mar Mikhael Agreement.



"We disagree over the support war and the continued presence of weapons, but we agree on Lebanon's right to liberate its territory," the sources said.



Hezbollah has not commented on the latest dispute, which comes as the group marks the anniversary of the deaths of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.



The latest exchange reflects how relations between the two parties have shifted since their 2006 alliance, with political disagreements replacing the close coordination that once defined their partnership.