Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon

Lebanon News
30-07-2026 | 07:56
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Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon
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Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

They also discussed the political and military developments resulting from Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon and the systematic destruction of dozens of southern Lebanese villages and towns under Israeli occupation.

Macron reaffirmed France’s continued support for Lebanon and its commitment to the country’s stability and sovereignty, as well as assistance on various fronts, particularly support for the Lebanese army and reconstruction. 

He also expressed France’s and other friendly countries’ readiness to help Lebanon navigate the difficult period it is facing.

Berri thanked Macron and France for their continued support and stressed the need for urgent and exceptional international efforts to compel Israel to end its war on Lebanon and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory up to the international border.

He also called for the deployment of the Lebanese army, the return of residents to their towns and villages and the launch of reconstruction efforts. Berri stressed the importance of maintaining UNIFIL’s presence in southern Lebanon and its role in implementing all provisions of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

On financial and economic reforms, Berri told Macron that Parliament continues to work diligently to complete the legislation required to finalize an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

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President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
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