News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Julia
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon
Lebanon News
30-07-2026 | 07:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon
Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.
They also discussed the political and military developments resulting from Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon and the systematic destruction of dozens of southern Lebanese villages and towns under Israeli occupation.
Macron reaffirmed France’s continued support for Lebanon and its commitment to the country’s stability and sovereignty, as well as assistance on various fronts, particularly support for the Lebanese army and reconstruction.
He also expressed France’s and other friendly countries’ readiness to help Lebanon navigate the difficult period it is facing.
Berri thanked Macron and France for their continued support and stressed the need for urgent and exceptional international efforts to compel Israel to end its war on Lebanon and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory up to the international border.
He also called for the deployment of the Lebanese army, the return of residents to their towns and villages and the launch of reconstruction efforts. Berri stressed the importance of maintaining UNIFIL’s presence in southern Lebanon and its role in implementing all provisions of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
On financial and economic reforms, Berri told Macron that Parliament continues to work diligently to complete the legislation required to finalize an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
Lebanon News
Berri
calls
urgent
international
efforts
Israel’s
Lebanon
President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Berri, Ghalibaf discuss US-Iran deal and call for end to Israeli war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Berri, Ghalibaf discuss US-Iran deal and call for end to Israeli war in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Qatar FM says visited US to support efforts to end Iran war
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Qatar FM says visited US to support efforts to end Iran war
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Speaker Berri receives call from French President Macron on situation in Lebanon and region
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Speaker Berri receives call from French President Macron on situation in Lebanon and region
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-08
President Aoun tells CNN Lebanon seeks ties with Iran based on mutual respect, calls for end to war with Israel
Lebanon News
2026-06-08
President Aoun tells CNN Lebanon seeks ties with Iran based on mutual respect, calls for end to war with Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:41
President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
Lebanon News
06:41
President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
0
Lebanon News
05:15
Berri marks Army Day, says Lebanese army remains nation's unifying force
Lebanon News
05:15
Berri marks Army Day, says Lebanese army remains nation's unifying force
0
Lebanon News
04:35
Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
Lebanon News
04:35
Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-28
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-28
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
0
World News
2026-06-05
Five Azerbaijanis killed in Azov Sea drone attack: Baku
World News
2026-06-05
Five Azerbaijanis killed in Azov Sea drone attack: Baku
0
Middle East News
2026-07-15
Iran Guards say targeted US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain: State media
Middle East News
2026-07-15
Iran Guards say targeted US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain: State media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure
2
Lebanon News
11:55
Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators
Lebanon News
11:55
Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators
3
Lebanon News
04:35
Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
Lebanon News
04:35
Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
4
Lebanon News
06:41
President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
Lebanon News
06:41
President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments
5
Lebanon News
07:56
Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:56
Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:15
Berri marks Army Day, says Lebanese army remains nation's unifying force
Lebanon News
05:15
Berri marks Army Day, says Lebanese army remains nation's unifying force
7
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
8
World News
03:11
Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
World News
03:11
Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More