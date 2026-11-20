U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged the Federal Reserve ‌to not embrace a big interest rate hike as some Fed governors are doing, citing the ⁠energy supply shock and a drop in crude delivery prices.



Bessent said in an interview with CNBC that one governor who is backing 50 basis point hike ‌had ⁠wanted a similar cut within the last year. "So it seems somewhat peripatetic to now ⁠want a the bigger hike just 12 months or 11 ⁠months later," he said. "So I would encourage the ⁠Fed to look forward, not backwards."



Reuters