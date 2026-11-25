Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah and all other Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast would be targeted if Saudi Arabia carried out threats to attack the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.



The latest exchange marks a further escalation in the confrontation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with attacks increasingly targeting strategic infrastructure on both sides. On Tuesday, a Houthi drone struck the tallest tower in Riyadh, injuring at least 11 ⁠people, according to Saudi authorities. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis vowed a firm response to the attack.



In a statement issued by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, the group urged employees and workers at the ports, as well as people nearby, to evacuate immediately and called on shipping companies to withdraw their vessels.



After the Houthi statement, the Saudi-led coalition targeted operational capabilities at Hodeidah and destroyed a number of targets in the Yemeni governorates of Saada and Amran, ⁠the coalition said in a statement on Wednesday.





Reuters