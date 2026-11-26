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Iraq court sentences 8 French nationals to life in prison for joining IS
Middle East News
26-11-2026 | 01:57
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Iraq court sentences 8 French nationals to life in prison for joining IS
An Iraqi court sentenced on Thursday eight French nationals to life in prison for joining the Islamic State group, according to an AFP correspondent.
Another two French defendants were sentenced to 15-year terms on similar charges, while another 10 people who were supposed to receive verdicts had those postponed to another date.
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