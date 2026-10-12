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Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
12-10-2026 | 07:37
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Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
A Lebanese army unit seized approximately 200 kilograms of explosives in the Qasr area of Hermel, sources told LBCI.
The explosives were packed in bags and prepared for smuggling from Syria into Lebanon, according to the sources.
The sources added that the smugglers fled back into Syrian territory, while the seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities. Follow-up investigations and coordination are underway to arrest those involved.
Lebanon News
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