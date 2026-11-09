Lebanon and Qatar advance talks on electricity supplies

A new energy lifeline is emerging for Lebanon, with the country pinning its hopes on gas and electricity supplies from Syria, backed by Qatari funding.



The fifth round of Lebanese-Qatari talks on securing electricity supplies for Lebanon began in Beirut and is scheduled to continue through Wednesday.



According to sources, discussions are focused on completing the arrangements and contracts for transporting gas from Syria to the Deir Ammar power plant in northern Lebanon, as well as importing 300 megawatts of electricity from Syria through the Ksara and Deir Nbouh substations.



Sources indicated that negotiations over the gas supply have reached an advanced stage, signaling that an agreement could be reached soon.



The agreement is expected to be signed in Doha in the presence of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Energy Minister Joe Saddi.