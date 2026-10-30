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Lebanon, Qatar make progress in talks on energy sector proposal
Lebanon News
30-10-2026 | 12:07
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Lebanon, Qatar make progress in talks on energy sector proposal
Lebanon and Qatar have held three rounds of talks on a proposed integrated energy program for Lebanon, with a fourth round scheduled to take place in Beirut next week, Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi’s media office said.
The meetings, two of which were held in Beirut and one in Doha this week, addressed the proposal’s legal, commercial, financial and technical aspects. Progress has been made in narrowing differences and clarifying the proposed implementation framework, the statement said.
The upcoming talks aim to finalize a letter of intent (LOI), which will then be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, allowing subsequent steps to move forward in accordance with established procedures.
However, the statement stressed that the proposed solutions would not replace urgent measures needed to address the sector’s immediate challenges, including settling public sector electricity bills, securing funding for exemptions, and financing repairs for war damage in southern Lebanon.
Saddi also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s continued engagement and support for Lebanon’s energy sector, voicing hope for further cooperation in the interest of Lebanon and its people.
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