Seven people killed, four injured after bus attacked by gunfire in Syria's Homs

Middle East News
01-10-2026 | 02:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Seven people killed, four injured after bus attacked by gunfire in Syria&#39;s Homs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Seven people killed, four injured after bus attacked by gunfire in Syria's Homs

At least seven people were killed and four wounded after a bus was ⁠targeted by gunfire on Misyaf Bridge in Homs, a source in Syria's Homs health ⁠directorate told state news agency SANA.

The ⁠casualties were taken to hospitals, ⁠the source said.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

People

Killed

Injured

Bus

Attack

Gunfire

Syria

Homs

LBCI Next
Israel to ramp up pilot checks after flydubai scare
Israel president says to present 'heroism' awards to four flydubai passengers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-08

Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-02

Sixteen killed in bus accident in Egypt's South Sinai, ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-27

Seven people killed in strike on market in Yemen, Houthi-run health ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-09

At least 14 killed in explosion at weapons depot in Syria's Idlib: State TV

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

UN chief 'relieved' that tragedy averted on Israel-bound flight

LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Three oil tankers hit by projectiles in Hormuz Strait on Tuesday: Marisks

LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-13

Lebanon's President pays tribute to Rafic Hariri ahead of assassination anniversary

LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November

LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source

LBCI
World News
2026-09-19

Greenland, Denmark say they expect to sign deal with the US on the sidelines of UN General Assembly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Lebanon’s Rajji calls for Hezbollah disarmament, end to Israeli occupation during Washington talks

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted

LBCI
Middle East News
15:41

Attack on bus in Syria kills five: Security source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November

LBCI
Middle East News
06:55

Pilots on rerouted flydubai flight injured, hospitalised: Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Flydubai incident: Israel examines possible attack targeting its citizens as Netanyahu orders maximum alert

LBCI
Middle East News
11:04

Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli request to allow its planes to pick up Israeli passengers: Security sources to Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Flydubai 'terrorist' wanted to crash plane, kill Israelis: Security minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More