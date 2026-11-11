Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases

Lebanon News
11-11-2026 | 04:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar praised the Internal Security Forces (ISF) for their work in combating crime and maintaining security across the country.

Speaking to LBCI, al-Hajjar said the Information Branch was conducting extensive work and pursuing investigations simultaneously in three cases: the suspects detained in the Koura mountain region, the killing of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani, and a major drug seizure that led to the arrest of several suspects on Tuesday night.

He stressed that efforts to maintain security were ongoing across all regions, particularly in Beirut.

Al-Hajjar added that investigations were being conducted in close coordination with the competent judicial authorities, with the utmost seriousness and to the fullest extent, to establish the circumstances of the incidents and apprehend those involved.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Interior

Minister

Investigations

LBCI Next
Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-25

Lebanon's interior minister reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia in call with counterpart

LBCI
World News
2026-10-19

France's Macron declines interior minister's offer to resign

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-23

Netanyahu says Israel prevented 'major attack' in West Bank

LBCI
World News
2026-09-22

Trump says US to build two 'very major' bases in Greenland

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Iraqi ambassador says suspicions center on people who accompanied former MP to apartment where he was killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-11-03

Hezbollah denies links to alleged cell in Syria

LBCI
World News
2026-10-11

Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'

LBCI
World News
2026-11-05

Trump rules out firing Pentagon chief Hegseth

LBCI
World News
2026-11-05

Melania Trump calls for 'more enduring' Ukraine ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon's Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

PM Salam says Qlayaat Airport to begin trial flights on November 22, regular commercial operations set for December 14

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

G7 agrees on need to avoid 'security void' in Lebanon after UN force mandate ends: Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Israel parliament convenes after Netanyahu's bloc loses seats

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Defense Minister Menassa defends Lebanese Army leadership amid criticism, stresses military's national role

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More