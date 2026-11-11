Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar praised the Internal Security Forces (ISF) for their work in combating crime and maintaining security across the country.



Speaking to LBCI, al-Hajjar said the Information Branch was conducting extensive work and pursuing investigations simultaneously in three cases: the suspects detained in the Koura mountain region, the killing of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani, and a major drug seizure that led to the arrest of several suspects on Tuesday night.



He stressed that efforts to maintain security were ongoing across all regions, particularly in Beirut.



Al-Hajjar added that investigations were being conducted in close coordination with the competent judicial authorities, with the utmost seriousness and to the fullest extent, to establish the circumstances of the incidents and apprehend those involved.