Taylor Swift makes VMAs history and dedicates award to Dolly Parton

Variety and Tech
28-09-2026 | 02:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taylor Swift makes VMAs history and dedicates award to Dolly Parton
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Taylor Swift makes VMAs history and dedicates award to Dolly Parton

Taylor Swift's showgirl-inspired "The Fate of Ophelia" claimed the most prestigious trophy at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday, and the singer dedicated the honor to the late country music legend Dolly Parton.

Swift took home three awards at this year's VMAs, bringing her career total to an unmatched 33. She had previously ‌been tied with Beyonce at 30 awards apiece.

"Ophelia," the first single off the record-breaking 2025 "The Life of a Showgirl" album, was named video of the year.

As she held her latest Moon Person trophy, Swift praised Parton as "the ultimate showgirl" who told stories that were "so vivid and so rich."

"I think that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time," Swift said.

Parton, an award-winning country singer, songwriter and businesswoman, died in August at the age of 80.

Earlier in the ceremony, Swift was awarded the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. ⁠The 36-year-old has written and directed 18 videos of her roughly 60 videos during her career. The most recent, for her new single "Patient Zero," debuted during the ceremony. The video starred Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell as a couple in an unhealthy relationship.

"The main reason I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much, so much fun," Swift said. "You actually care about what we're making."

She also won best direction for her "Opalite" video.

Reuters

Variety and Tech

United States

Taylor Swift

Video Music Awards

Dolly ​Parton

US appeals court declines to block Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-26

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-02

Syria-Lebanon relations: from contested history to uncertain diplomatic path

LBCI
World News
2026-07-01

Berlin makes bid to build more US weaponry in Germany

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun, Macron agree to boost economic and energy cooperation, resume oil and gas exploration in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-09-25

US appeals court declines to block Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-09-09

Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo

LBCI
World News
2026-09-09

China says US accusations of AI theft are 'groundless'

LBCI
World News
2026-08-21

Bitcoin jumps over 5% for third day on US crypto policy hopes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-24

US proposal to vet Lebanese army units rejected during Washington talks, LBCI reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-17

Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office

LBCI
World News
2026-02-27

UK withdraws staff from Iran temporarily

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-20

Netanyahu vows to hunt down 'terrorist' who killed Israeli in West Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Qassem: Hezbollah committed to resistance, reconstruction and ‘full liberation’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

What comes after Ali al-Taher? Mapping out Israel’s next move in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

From alliance to tensions: What remains of the FPM-Hezbollah partnership?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
11:37

Trump says UK terror suspects aimed for 'big damage' at airbase

LBCI
World News
09:24

UK police say 5 arrested on suspicion of preparing 'terrorist act'

LBCI
World News
07:52

South Korean military, UN command launch investigation into DMZ explosion

LBCI
World News
07:35

UK counter-terrorism police probe incident near air base: media

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More