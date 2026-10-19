France's Macron declines interior minister's offer to resign

World News
19-10-2026 | 03:56
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France&#39;s Macron declines interior minister&#39;s offer to resign
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France's Macron declines interior minister's offer to resign

French President Emmanuel Macron has declined Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer to resign after widespread weekend rioting, the Elysee presidential office said on Monday.

The demonstrations have been sparked by public anger over rising living costs, ⁠faltering public services and also the state of schools.

Macron said Nunez should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police and security forces, and has also asked Nunez to set up as quickly as ⁠possible new approaches to deal with looters, the Elysee added.



Reuters 
 

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