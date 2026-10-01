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Israeli airline El Al says will run flights to return Israelis from Dubai
Middle East News
01-10-2026 | 11:22
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Israeli airline El Al says will run flights to return Israelis from Dubai
Israeli airline El Al on Thursday said it would operate special flights to repatriate Israelis in Dubai after UAE airline flydubai suspended its flights to and from Israel a day earlier.
"Starting tomorrow (Friday): El Al will operate special rescue flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv," the company said in a statement, adding that "the first flight will depart from Tel Aviv in the morning and leave Dubai for Tel Aviv at 11:00, LY974. An additional flight, LY972, will depart Dubai at 13:00."
AFP
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