Israeli airline El Al says will run flights to return Israelis from Dubai

Middle East News
01-10-2026 | 11:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airline El Al says will run flights to return Israelis from Dubai
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airline El Al says will run flights to return Israelis from Dubai

Israeli airline El Al on Thursday said it would operate special flights to repatriate Israelis in Dubai after UAE airline flydubai suspended its flights to and from Israel a day earlier.

"Starting tomorrow (Friday): El Al will operate special rescue flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv," the company said in a statement, adding that "the first flight will depart from Tel Aviv in the morning and leave Dubai for Tel Aviv at 11:00, LY974. An additional flight, LY972, will depart Dubai at 13:00."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Dubai

UAE

Flydubai

LBCI Next
Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open
Indian embassy in UAE says wounded flydubai captain in good health
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November

LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Israeli airlines plan to resume Dubai flights after flydubai incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04

From Israeli detention to reunion: Five detainees return to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-19

US Ambassador to Lebanon: President Aoun ‘will not return empty-handed’ from Washington

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:11

US sanctions Iran's largest automakers, major rail companies: Treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open

LBCI
World News
10:59

Indian embassy in UAE says wounded flydubai captain in good health

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08

Series of airstrikes hit Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-16

LBCI Exclusive footage shows massive fire raging through Aitou forest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

Trump: Lebanon-Israel ceasefire to include Hezbollah, peace efforts underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-01

Hezbollah bloc rejects Lebanon’s negotiation track, disowns potential outcomes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source

LBCI
Middle East News
15:41

Attack on bus in Syria kills five: Security source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
15:53

Wounded Indian pilot from flydubai flight being treated in Saudi hospital: Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More