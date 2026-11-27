Lebanon’s Customs Director General Gracia Azzi contacted her Syrian counterpart following Iraqi authorities’ announcement that they had foiled an attempt to smuggle 400,000 Captagon pills in cooperation with Syrian authorities.



The move came after reports suggested that the shipment had originated in Lebanon, prompting Azzi to seek clarification on the findings of the investigation and the route taken by the shipment.



According to the Syrian customs chief, investigations revealed that the shipment had been smuggled into Syria without passing through any official border crossings between Lebanon and Syria.