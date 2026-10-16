Ethiopian govt says to establish interim Tigray administration

World News
16-10-2026 | 05:46
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Ethiopian govt says to establish interim Tigray administration
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Ethiopian govt says to establish interim Tigray administration

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced Friday an interim administration would be established in the northern Tigray region, which has been controlled by rebels who have clashed with federal forces in recent weeks.

The federal government caretaker administration, which aims to create "a stable political situation so that free and transparent elections can be held," will administer Tigray for the next six months, Abiy's office said on social media following a cabinet decision.

AFP

World News

Ethiopia

Tigray

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