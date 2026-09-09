Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic

Middle East News
09-09-2026 | 09:44
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Netanyahu on Syria visit says &#39;very close&#39; to toppling Iran&#39;s Islamic Republic
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Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to Israeli troops in Syria on Wednesday that Iran's Islamic Republic was on the verge of collapse, as fighting in the six-month Middle East war intensifies.

"There is still work to be done -- the main task is to bring down the terror regime in Iran. We are very close to that. We know that the entire axis will ultimately collapse," he said on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon on the Israel-Syria border during a visit with Defence Minister Israel Katz.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Syria

Iran

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