Iraqi military official: The drone that hit Kurdish forces came from Turkey

Middle East News
2023-09-19 | 03:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraqi military official: The drone that hit Kurdish forces came from Turkey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Iraqi military official: The drone that hit Kurdish forces came from Turkey

A senior Iraqi military official denounced the drone attack that killed three counter-terrorism personnel in the Kurdistan region, stating that the drone entered Iraqi airspace from Turkey. 

The official expressed strong disapproval of such repeated aggressions that do not align with the principles of good neighborly relations between nations.

The drone strike occurred on Monday, targeting the agricultural airport near the city of Sulaymaniyah, the second-largest city in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which is primarily used for crop dusting purposes. The attack resulted in the death of three members of the counter-terrorism unit in the region and injured three others.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, it was noted that on "Monday, September 18th, at exactly 17:00, an unmanned aircraft entered Iraqi airspace through the border with Turkey and targeted the Arabat Airport."

The official considered this act of aggression a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, emphasizing that Iraq retains the right to address such violations. 

He also pointed out that these recurring attacks do not align with the principles of good neighborly relations and pose a threat to Iraq's efforts to establish positive and balanced political, economic, and security relationships with its neighbors.

Security forces in Kurdistan are rarely targeted in such attacks, despite the region experiencing sporadic shelling attributed to Turkey and Iran. These attacks often target Kurdish opposition factions from both countries, who have maintained a presence in northern Iraq for decades.

The United Nations Mission in Iraq condemned the attack, stating that security concerns should be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy rather than military strikes.

Northern Iraq has been caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey and its Western allies classify as a "terrorist organization." Turkey has maintained military bases in northern Iraq for 25 years to combat PKK insurgents who have training camps and support bases in the region.

On Sunday, four fighters, including a "senior official" from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, were killed when a "Turkish army drone" targeted their vehicle in the Sinjar area of northern Iraq, according to a statement from the counter-terrorism unit in the Kurdistan region.

In April 2023, Iraq accused Turkey of conducting "shelling" in the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah Airport, the second-largest city in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. These strikes occurred while US forces and the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces were present at the airport.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iraq

Military

Official

Drone

Kurdish

Forces

Attack

Turkey

More than 100 Syrian dead in Derna floods
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:33

14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-12

Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups

LBCI
World News
2023-09-08

Suicide attack targets military camp in Gao, Northern Mali, no casualty count yet

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-06

Syrian Democratic Forces announce end of military operations in eastern Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:11

More than 100 Syrian dead in Derna floods

LBCI
World News
09:26

Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
08:33

14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:07

Two injured in Northern Iran after debris falls from military test projectile

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar

LBCI
World News
05:06

US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More