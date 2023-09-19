News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraqi military official: The drone that hit Kurdish forces came from Turkey
Middle East News
2023-09-19 | 03:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iraqi military official: The drone that hit Kurdish forces came from Turkey
A senior Iraqi military official denounced the drone attack that killed three counter-terrorism personnel in the Kurdistan region, stating that the drone entered Iraqi airspace from Turkey.
The official expressed strong disapproval of such repeated aggressions that do not align with the principles of good neighborly relations between nations.
The drone strike occurred on Monday, targeting the agricultural airport near the city of Sulaymaniyah, the second-largest city in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which is primarily used for crop dusting purposes. The attack resulted in the death of three members of the counter-terrorism unit in the region and injured three others.
In a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, it was noted that on "Monday, September 18th, at exactly 17:00, an unmanned aircraft entered Iraqi airspace through the border with Turkey and targeted the Arabat Airport."
The official considered this act of aggression a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, emphasizing that Iraq retains the right to address such violations.
He also pointed out that these recurring attacks do not align with the principles of good neighborly relations and pose a threat to Iraq's efforts to establish positive and balanced political, economic, and security relationships with its neighbors.
Security forces in Kurdistan are rarely targeted in such attacks, despite the region experiencing sporadic shelling attributed to Turkey and Iran. These attacks often target Kurdish opposition factions from both countries, who have maintained a presence in northern Iraq for decades.
The United Nations Mission in Iraq condemned the attack, stating that security concerns should be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy rather than military strikes.
Northern Iraq has been caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey and its Western allies classify as a "terrorist organization." Turkey has maintained military bases in northern Iraq for 25 years to combat PKK insurgents who have training camps and support bases in the region.
On Sunday, four fighters, including a "senior official" from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, were killed when a "Turkish army drone" targeted their vehicle in the Sinjar area of northern Iraq, according to a statement from the counter-terrorism unit in the Kurdistan region.
In April 2023, Iraq accused Turkey of conducting "shelling" in the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah Airport, the second-largest city in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. These strikes occurred while US forces and the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces were present at the airport.
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
Military
Official
Drone
Kurdish
Forces
Attack
Turkey
More than 100 Syrian dead in Derna floods
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:33
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
Middle East News
08:33
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-09-12
Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups
Middle East News
2023-09-12
Iraq affirms taking "necessary measures" against Kurdish armed groups
0
World News
2023-09-08
Suicide attack targets military camp in Gao, Northern Mali, no casualty count yet
World News
2023-09-08
Suicide attack targets military camp in Gao, Northern Mali, no casualty count yet
0
Middle East News
2023-09-06
Syrian Democratic Forces announce end of military operations in eastern Syria
Middle East News
2023-09-06
Syrian Democratic Forces announce end of military operations in eastern Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:11
More than 100 Syrian dead in Derna floods
Middle East News
14:11
More than 100 Syrian dead in Derna floods
0
World News
09:26
Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha
World News
09:26
Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha
0
Middle East News
08:33
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
Middle East News
08:33
14 killed in attack by local Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
0
Middle East News
08:07
Two injured in Northern Iran after debris falls from military test projectile
Middle East News
08:07
Two injured in Northern Iran after debris falls from military test projectile
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
0
World News
05:06
US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'
World News
05:06
US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:05
Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
6
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again
7
Press Highlights
02:00
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
Press Highlights
02:00
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
8
Press Highlights
04:29
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
04:29
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More