Iran says 'no specific date' for US nuclear talks

Iran said Monday it had "no specific date" for a meeting between its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on Tehran's nuclear program.



"For now, no specific date, time or location has been determined regarding this matter," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei. Iran had been negotiating with the United States, before Israel began strikes on its nuclear facilities last month which Washington later joined.





AFP