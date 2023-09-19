Turkey considers Azerbaijani operation in Karabakh 'necessary'

2023-09-19 | 13:05
Turkey considers Azerbaijani operation in Karabakh 'necessary'
Turkey considers Azerbaijani operation in Karabakh 'necessary'

Turkey has considered the military operation initiated by its ally, Azerbaijan, in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region with Armenia as "necessary" and has called on both parties to return to negotiations.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that "Azerbaijan was compelled to take the actions it deems necessary on its sovereign territory," emphasizing the importance of "resuming the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia."
 

Turkey

Turkish

Iraqi military official: The drone that hit Kurdish forces came from Turkey
More than 100 Syrian dead in Derna floods
