Haniyeh: 'We are approaching an agreement' on a truce between Hamas, Israel

The head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh, announced early Tuesday that the movement is "close to reaching an agreement" on a truce between it and Israel in the ongoing war between the two sides for a month and a half.



Haniyeh said in a brief message posted by the Hamas account on the Telegram application that "the movement has submitted its response to the brothers in Qatar and the mediators, and we are approaching the agreement on the ceasefire."



Qatar, where Haniyeh resides and where Hamas has a political office, leads mediation efforts to reach an agreement for a temporary ceasefire and the release of some hostages held by Hamas since its unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7th. On Sunday, Doha stated that reaching an agreement depends on resolving "simple" and "logistical" issues.



On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced that he "believes" reaching an agreement to release hostages held by the Hamas movement in Gaza is imminent.



Informed sources in the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas told Agence France-Presse that the "deal includes a five-day ceasefire, including a comprehensive cessation of firing and combat activities, and a complete halt to Israeli aircraft flying over the Gaza Strip, except in the northern areas where flights will be suspended for only six hours daily."



The sources added that "the deal includes the release of between 50 and 100" hostages held in Gaza by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad "civilians and foreign nationals without military status, in exchange for Israel releasing 300 prisoners, including children and women."



The sources explained that the release of these individuals "will be carried out in stages, at a rate of ten Israeli prisoners per day in exchange for thirty Palestinian prisoners, with the release of those remaining on the last day."



The agreement also includes, according to the sources, "the entry of between one hundred and three hundred trucks of food and medical aid, including fuel, into all areas of the Strip, including the north."



The sources pointed out that "Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have informed the Egyptian mediator of their initial agreement on the terms of the deal," indicating that "the possibility of changes in the terms remains."



According to the sources, "Israel insisted on the family linkage, meaning that if a woman is released, her husband, even if he is a military person, should also be released, a demand rejected by Hamas. However, Egypt and Qatar are currently working in coordination with the US administration to resolve this point."



Once this sticking point is resolved, "the date of the humanitarian ceasefire for five days, subject to renewal, will be announced," according to the sources.



The International Red Cross announced on Monday that its president had traveled to Qatar to discuss humanitarian issues related to the armed conflict in Israel and Gaza.



The war between Israel and Hamas erupted following an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on southern Israel on October 7th, leading to the death of about 1,200 people, mostly civilians who died mostly on the first day of the attack, according to Israeli authorities.



Hamas also kidnapped approximately 240 individuals during the attack, taking them to the Gaza Strip where they are held as hostages, according to the Israeli army.



The Israeli state vowed to "eliminate" Hamas and launched an intensive air and artillery bombing operation, initiating ground operations since October 27th, resulting in the deaths of more than 13,300 people in the Gaza Strip, most of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas government on Monday evening. Among the casualties were more than 5,600 children."



