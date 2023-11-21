US forces 'responded in self-defense' after attack in Iraq

2023-11-21 | 10:14
US forces 'responded in self-defense' after attack in Iraq

A US military official confirmed on Tuesday that US forces in Iraq "responded in self-defense" after being attacked at the Ain al-Asad base in the western part of the country, resulting in "minor injuries" among soldiers. 

Responding to a question about the attack targeting an armed faction in the Abu Ghraib area, the US military official, requesting anonymity, stated, "Following the attack on the base, US forces defended themselves against those who carried out the attack." 

