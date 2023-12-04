Turkey warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel tries to target Hamas officials abroad

A Turkish intelligence official said on Monday that Turkey had warned Israel of “serious consequences” if it tried to target officials from Hamas outside the Palestinian territories, including in Turkey.



The official added, "The necessary warnings were given to the interlocutors based on reports related to statements by Israeli officials, and Israel was informed that (such behavior) would have serious consequences."



The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar said in a recording broadcast by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, Sunday, that Israel will pursue Hamas in Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar, even if it takes years.



Reuters