Israel vows to deliver 'powerful response' to attacks by Yemen's Houthis

21-04-2025 | 12:19
Israel vows to deliver 'powerful response' to attacks by Yemen's Houthis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday to deliver a "powerful response" to Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have repeatedly launched missiles at Israel since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

In remarks addressed "to the Houthis and to all those who wish us harm," Netanyahu said during a speech in central Israel: "Any attack against us will not go unanswered. There will be a powerful response."


