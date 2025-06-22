President Joseph Aoun declared that Lebanon, its leadership, political parties, and people are now more aware than ever of the heavy price it has paid for wars waged both within its borders and across the region.



He stressed that the country has no interest in enduring further conflict, emphasizing that the cost of such wars has already exceeded Lebanon's capacity to bear.



In his remarks, the president warned that the recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities risk escalating regional tensions to dangerous levels, threatening the security and stability of multiple countries.



Aoun called for restraint from all sides and urged the initiation of serious and constructive negotiations aimed at restoring stability in the region and preventing further loss of life and destruction.