Blasts heard in northern Tehran: AFP

22-06-2025 | 13:20
Blasts heard in northern Tehran: AFP
Blasts heard in northern Tehran: AFP

Blasts were heard Sunday in the Iranian capital of Tehran, an AFP journalist said, as fighting between the two foes continued for the tenth day.

It was not immediately clear whether the blasts were the result of incoming Israeli strikes or Iranian air defense fire.


AFP
 

Blasts

Iran

Explosion

Tehran

