Official media: Iran executed an 'agent for the Israeli Mossad'

The official Iranian news agency, the Islamic Republic News Agency, reported the execution of an individual today, Saturday, in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province in the southeast of the country, whom they claimed was an agent for the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad).



The agency added, "This person communicated with foreign agencies, including Mossad, gathered confidential information, and, in collaboration with accomplices, provided documents to foreign agencies, including Mossad."



The agency did not mention the name of this person.



Reuters