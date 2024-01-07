Al Jazeera strongly condemns killing of Hamza Dahdouh, Mustafa Thuraya

Middle East News
2024-01-07 | 09:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al Jazeera strongly condemns killing of Hamza Dahdouh, Mustafa Thuraya
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Al Jazeera strongly condemns killing of Hamza Dahdouh, Mustafa Thuraya

Al Jazeera Media Network has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of Palestinian journalists' car in northern Rafah that killed Al Jazeera's Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya on Sunday, as well as seriously injuring fellow journalist Hazem Rajab.

The latest killings demonstrate "without a doubt the Israeli forces' determination continue these brutal attacks against journalists and their families, aiming to discourage them from performing their mission, violating the principles of freedom of the press and undermines the right to life," the network said.

Al Jazeera called for "the International Criminal Court, governments, human rights organizations, and the United Nations to hold Israel accountable for its heinous crimes and demands an end to the targeting and killing of journalists."

The media organization promised to take "all legal measures to prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes, and stands in solidarity and support with all journalists in Gaza."

"Al Jazeera reaffirms its commitment to achieving justice for more than 100 journalists killed and to continuing to cover these grave violations", it said.

Middle East News

Al Jazeera

Condemn

Killing

Hamza Dahdouh

Mustafa Thuraya

Wael Dahdouh

LBCI Next
Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

UNICEF condemns those who decided to ‘resume killing children in Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-04

Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemn Israeli ministers' statements on displacement of Gaza residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-04

Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

From Gaza to Lebanon: Blinken's efforts to maintain regional stability during Middle East tour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More