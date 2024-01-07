News
Al Jazeera strongly condemns killing of Hamza Dahdouh, Mustafa Thuraya
Middle East News
2024-01-07 | 09:05
Al Jazeera strongly condemns killing of Hamza Dahdouh, Mustafa Thuraya
Al Jazeera Media Network has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of Palestinian journalists' car in northern Rafah that killed Al Jazeera's Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya on Sunday, as well as seriously injuring fellow journalist Hazem Rajab.
The latest killings demonstrate "without a doubt the Israeli forces' determination continue these brutal attacks against journalists and their families, aiming to discourage them from performing their mission, violating the principles of freedom of the press and undermines the right to life," the network said.
Al Jazeera called for "the International Criminal Court, governments, human rights organizations, and the United Nations to hold Israel accountable for its heinous crimes and demands an end to the targeting and killing of journalists."
The media organization promised to take "all legal measures to prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes, and stands in solidarity and support with all journalists in Gaza."
"Al Jazeera reaffirms its commitment to achieving justice for more than 100 journalists killed and to continuing to cover these grave violations", it said.
Middle East News
Al Jazeera
Condemn
Killing
Hamza Dahdouh
Mustafa Thuraya
Wael Dahdouh
