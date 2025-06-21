FM Araghchi to NBC: US must choose between diplomacy or confrontation

In remarks to NBC News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued strong statements regarding the United States' position on the recent escalation in the region, asserting that the decision now lies with Washington—to either engage in genuine negotiations or proceed toward confrontation with Iran.



Araghchi said Iran had been involved in diplomatic talks with the U.S. when Israel attacked it. “If the United States is serious about diplomacy, it should call Israel and demand an end to its aggression,” he added.



He accused the U.S. administration of using diplomacy as a cover for Israeli strikes, saying, “We have concluded that American diplomacy was a smokescreen for Israel’s actions.”



Araghchi emphasized that Iran is fully capable of rebuilding its nuclear facilities despite the attacks. “We developed our nuclear technology with our capabilities, and we can rebuild whatever was destroyed,” he said.



He stressed that “a return to diplomacy is impossible unless the aggression stops and the aggressor is held accountable,” noting that Iran has begun targeting Israeli economic facilities in retaliation for the attacks on its own.