UAE says foils bid to transfer weapons to Sudan army

30-04-2025 | 05:20
UAE says foils bid to transfer weapons to Sudan army
0min
UAE says foils bid to transfer weapons to Sudan army

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it had foiled a weapons shipment intended for the Sudanese army, which has accused the Gulf state of backing rival paramilitaries in the country's two-year war.

"The security services succeeded in preventing the transfer of a quantity of military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces following the arrest of members of a cell involved in unauthorized mediation, brokering and illicit trafficking of military equipment," UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said according to official news agency WAM.


