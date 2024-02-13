Turkey detains Russian at nuclear plant in investigation linked to Islamic State

Middle East News
2024-02-13 | 03:37
High views
Turkey detains Russian at nuclear plant in investigation linked to Islamic State
Turkey detains Russian at nuclear plant in investigation linked to Islamic State

Turkish counter-terrorism police investigating the militant group Islamic State have detained a Russian citizen working at a nuclear power plant under construction on Turkey's southern coast, security sources said on Tuesday.

The sources added that the suspect was caught working under a fake identity at the $20-billion Akkuyu nuclear plant, which is being built by Russian conglomerate Rosatom in the Mediterranean province of Mersin.

Police in Mersin said that a Turkish court formally arrested the foreign national. Its statement did not specify the suspect's nationality or give further details on the operation.

Last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Turkey had detained 147 people suspected of having ties to Islamic State in operations across 33 provinces.

Last month, one Turkish citizen was killed by two Islamic State gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul. Turkish police detained two people suspected of carrying out the attack.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Russia

Nuclear

Plant

Investigation

Islamic State

Probe

