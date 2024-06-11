News
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
2024-06-11 | 01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Five people were killed before midnight on Monday, including three Syrians working with Hezbollah, in Israeli strikes targeting a convoy of trucks entering Lebanon from neighboring Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a military source.
Rami Abdul Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP, "Israeli airstrikes targeted a convoy of trucks in the area near the Lebanese border at Al Qusayr... as the convoy was heading from Syria to Lebanon. The strikes resulted in the death of five people, three of whom were Syrian nationals working with Hezbollah, and two were Lebanese."
He mentioned that five people were injured, while two others went missing.
The Observatory added, "Simultaneously, Syrian air defense missiles were launched to counter the Israeli attack."
A military source told AFP that "at least three Hezbollah members were killed by nine Israeli missiles targeting oil tankers."
The source added that these strikes also targeted a building in the Lebanese area of Hermel, about 140 kilometers from the Israeli border, "near the Syrian locality of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, and completely destroyed it."
For its part, the Israeli army announced that it had carried out strikes in southern Lebanon, noting that it conducted these operations following the downing of one of its drones on Monday over Lebanon.
AFP
