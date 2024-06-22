News
Jordan's police reports discovering explosives in residential apartment
Middle East News
2024-06-22 | 05:42
Jordan's police reports discovering explosives in residential apartment
Police in Jordan said on Saturday they had uncovered and detonated explosives stored in a residential area of the capital and were investigating the incident.
The explosives, found in a home in the Marka neighbourhood northeast of the capital, were detonated onsite after the area was evacuated, according to a brief statement by public security directorate. Witnesses said the area was sealed by police.
The statement did not say if police suspected it was terrorism related or if arrests were made, or detail the quantity of explosives. It added more details would be published once the investigation was complete.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
Police
Explosives
Investigation
