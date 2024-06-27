News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-06-27 | 05:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
The Iranian Ministry of Interior announced the withdrawal of hardline conservative candidate Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi from the presidential elections scheduled for Friday.
According to a ministry statement, Hashemi (53) informed them of his withdrawal on Wednesday.
Hashemi, who served as one of Ebrahim Raisi's vice presidents, who was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19, ended his election campaign without endorsing any other candidate.
This doctor, who heads the Martyrs’ Foundation, received 3.5 percent of the votes in the 2021 presidential election.
He justified his withdrawal on X, citing a desire to "maintain the unity of the revolutionary forces."
He called on conservative and hardline conservative candidates to "agree" on a single candidate to present a united front.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Conservative
Candidate
Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi
Presidential
Election
Next
One Israeli soldier killed, another severely wounded in West Bank raid
Palestinian President Abbas may visit Russia in August: Report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
0
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:15
Israeli Public Prosecutor files indictment against Imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Middle East News
08:15
Israeli Public Prosecutor files indictment against Imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:16
Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:16
Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
One Israeli soldier killed, another severely wounded in West Bank raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
One Israeli soldier killed, another severely wounded in West Bank raid
0
World News
04:01
Palestinian President Abbas may visit Russia in August: Report
World News
04:01
Palestinian President Abbas may visit Russia in August: Report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:35
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: No new statement issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:35
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: No new statement issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights
0
Middle East News
00:48
Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah
Middle East News
00:48
Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:45
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
Lebanon News
12:45
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
2
Lebanon News
11:48
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
Lebanon News
11:48
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
3
Lebanon News
15:53
Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize
Lebanon News
15:53
Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
6
Lebanon News
09:52
UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'
Lebanon News
09:52
UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'
7
Middle East News
00:48
Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah
Middle East News
00:48
Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More