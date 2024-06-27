Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections

The Iranian Ministry of Interior announced the withdrawal of hardline conservative candidate Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi from the presidential elections scheduled for Friday.



According to a ministry statement, Hashemi (53) informed them of his withdrawal on Wednesday.



Hashemi, who served as one of Ebrahim Raisi's vice presidents, who was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19, ended his election campaign without endorsing any other candidate.



This doctor, who heads the Martyrs’ Foundation, received 3.5 percent of the votes in the 2021 presidential election.



He justified his withdrawal on X, citing a desire to "maintain the unity of the revolutionary forces."



He called on conservative and hardline conservative candidates to "agree" on a single candidate to present a united front.



AFP