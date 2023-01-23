Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January

2023-01-23 | 07:02
Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January
1min
Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January

Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 4.6 percent to 79.1 points in January, official data showed on Monday, increasing again after a month with marked improvements in confidence for households and the economic situation.

The biggest rise in confidence was seen in the current financial situation of households, which rose 7.4 percent in January from a month earlier to 61.6 points.

The confidence in the general economic situation expectation for the next 12 months rose 7 percent to 82.7 points, the data showed.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from the Turkish Statistics Institute.

Confidence plunged in 2020 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic before a brief rebound. It took another dive in October of 2021 ahead of a currency crisis that set off an inflationary spiral. The index touched a record low of 63.4 in June before beginning to recover.

