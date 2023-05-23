Saudi Arabia's energy minister warns speculators ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Middle East
2023-05-23 | 08:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia&#39;s energy minister warns speculators ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Saudi Arabia's energy minister warns speculators ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday he would keep short sellers "ouching" and told them to "watch out", days before a planned OPEC+ meeting to decide on future oil policy.

"Speculators, like in any market they are there to stay, I keep advising them that they will be ouching, they did ouch in April, I don't have to show my cards I'm not a poker player... but I would just tell them watch out," he told the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg.
 
Short sellers are investors that bet on oil prices falling, and hence when an unexpected move by OPEC+ to cut production causes a rally, they are forced to close their positions at a loss.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, and other OPEC+ producers announced surprise voluntary cuts in April that lifted prices after a slump driven by concerns that a banking crisis could impact demand.

Analysts at Standard Chartered bank said in a note this week that short speculative positions are now as bearish as they were at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
 
"We think the latest build-up in short positions significantly increases the probability of further production cuts when OPEC+ meets," the analysts said.

Brent prices were trading flat at $76.01 a barrel at 1020 GMT, more than $10 below their peak after OPEC+ announced the additional cuts in April.

OPEC+ members are due to meet on June 4 in Vienna to decide on their next course of action.

The April cuts were described as "inadvisable" by Washington, which had also been critical of the group's decision to cut production in October.

The minister said the alliance would continue to be proactive, preemptive and hedge against what may come in the future, regardless of any criticism.

"We should be brave enough to attend to the future without continuing the so-called 'kicking the can' policies, those policies that may allow us to fend the situation for this month, next month or the month after but with that we are losing sight of our intentions and our more important objectives," he said.
 
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, would continue to be a responsible market regulator, the prince added.

He again blamed the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) and its initial predictions for a 3 million barrel per day (bpd) fall in Russian production on the back of the Ukraine war for misleading the market.

"Look who did the most in trying to bring forecasts and data and projections that really created most of the volatility that we have had in 2022 and continue to do so?" Prince Abdulaziz said.

"There is an organisation called the IEA, I think they have proven that it really takes special talent to be consistently wrong."

The IEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Energy

Minister

Warns

Speculators

Ahead

OPEC+

Meeting

LBCI Next
Turkish opposition calls Erdogan a 'fabricator'
Milan photo exhibition reveals lives of women in Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-11

Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-09

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ voluntary cuts aimed to balance oil market

LBCI
World
02:40

Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

UK business minister to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:59

Top Israeli general says 'action' is on horizon over Iran nuclear work

LBCI
Middle East
09:55

Malaysia, UAE to start talks on bilateral trade deal

LBCI
Middle East
09:48

Qatar's QIA says has been very active in public and private credit

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-22

Opentrons aims to democratize lab access with its Flex robot

LBCI
Variety
13:10

Microsoft launches new AI tool to moderate text and images

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts

LBCI
Variety
11:32

Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More