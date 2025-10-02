Lebanon’s longstanding waste management crisis is back in focus as the Jdeideh landfill, which has been in operation since 2020 through repeated ministerial extensions, reached full capacity last week.



Authorities had planned to close the site on September 30, but its use was extended until October 6.



The landfill, which has accumulated around three million tons of waste, can no longer accommodate further expansion after years of piling trash that has significantly raised its height. Officials now face a difficult choice: either authorize another expansion or risk garbage once again spilling into the streets and neighborhoods that rely on the site for disposal.