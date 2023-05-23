Turkish opposition calls Erdogan a 'fabricator'

Middle East
2023-05-23 | 09:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish opposition calls Erdogan a &#39;fabricator&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Turkish opposition calls Erdogan a 'fabricator'

The man challenging for the Turkish presidency has accused President Tayyip Erdogan of being a "fabricator" after he cited a doctored video to allege opposition links to an outlawed militant Kurdish group ahead of a runoff election on Sunday.

Erdogan repeated the allegation and referred to the doctored video, splicing footage of Kemal Kilicdaroglu and a Kurdish militant, in an interview with state broadcaster TRT late on Monday, despite having been criticized by the opposition for showing it earlier in his campaign.
 
The origins of the video are unknown.

Responding in a Tweet, Kilicdaroglu said: "I am tired of being slandered, but he is not tired of slandering me."

Opponents of Erdogan see the accusations as a symptom of a media landscape tilted heavily in Erdogan's favour after a decade of transformation, imprisonment of journalists and closures of critical outlets. This they say has presented voters with a different reflection of reality ahead of the election.
 
Reporters Without Borders ranks Turkey 165th out of 180 countries for press freedoms.

Erdogan's allegations have added to political tension ahead of the runoff, in an election seen as the stiffest test yet for the president, who is seeking to extend his rule into a third decade.

Though his standing has been hit by a cost-of-living crisis, Erdogan emerged ahead of Kilicdaroglu in the first round.

Seeking to tap nationalist sentiment, Erdogan has repeatedly suggested links between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)and the opposition, without providing evidence.

The doctored video, screened by Erdogan at a May 7 rally, comprises footage taken from a Kilicdaroglu campaign video and PKK images from a video released online 10 months ago in which the militants cheer their top commander, Murat Karayilan.
 
Referring to the video in his interview on Monday, Erdogan once again accused Kilicdaroglu of cooperating with the PKK, deemed a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, and which has been waging an insurgency since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

"Kilicdaroglu shot videos with terrorists in Qandil," Erdogan said, referring to a PKK base in Iraq's Qandil mountains. "Doctored or not, they shot videos with those in Qandil, and PKK members showed their support to Kilicdaroglu with videos," he said.

Kilicdaroglu, in his response on Twitter, declared Erdogan a "fraudulent (video) fabricator." Scores of influential social media users also expressed their anger, with "montaj" (montage) trending #4 on Twitter in Turkey on Tuesday afternoon.

Erdogan emerged ahead of Kilicdaroglu in the first round on May 14. On Monday, Erdogan received another boost to his reelection campaign by winning the endorsement of a hardline nationalist who came third.

Responding to Kilicdaroglu in a tweet, Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency communications director, accused him of insulting the president. The people would "teach a lesson" to those who insult Erdogan, he said.

Emre Kizilkaya, chair of the Vienna-based International Press Institute's (IPI) national committee in Turkey, said that Turkey has been subjected to "an unparalleled level of organized disinformation" throughout the recent election campaign.

"Truth and factual information have come under a coordinated assault from multiple sources, with the government playing a central role in this troubling phenomenon, as evidenced by Erdogan's tactics to tarnish the opposition through various channels", he said.

Kilicdaroglu has the backing of a six-party alliance, in addition to the endorsement of the pro-Kurdish HDP Party - which is facing a potential ban over links to the PKK, which it denies. Erdogan frequently accuses the HDP of such ties.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Erdogan

Opposition

Calls

Fabricator

Video

Elections

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff
Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Turkey's opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan's shadow

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be held on May 14

LBCI
Middle East
01:58

Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:59

Top Israeli general says 'action' is on horizon over Iran nuclear work

LBCI
Middle East
09:55

Malaysia, UAE to start talks on bilateral trade deal

LBCI
Middle East
09:48

Qatar's QIA says has been very active in public and private credit

LBCI
Middle East
09:37

9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-22

Opentrons aims to democratize lab access with its Flex robot

LBCI
Variety
13:10

Microsoft launches new AI tool to moderate text and images

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts

LBCI
Variety
11:32

Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More