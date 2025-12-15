German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army

Lebanon News
15-12-2025 | 10:52
High views
0min
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal met on Monday with German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defense Nils Hilmer at the army headquarters in Yarzeh, where the two sides discussed military cooperation between their countries.

Following the meeting, Haykal and Hilmer signed two agreements under which German authorities will provide support to the Lebanese Army, including fuel supplies and assistance to strengthen military medical services.

The agreements underscore Germany's continued commitment to supporting Lebanon's stability and bolstering the Lebanese Army's operational capacities amid ongoing security and economic challenges.

Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
