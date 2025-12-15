News
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
News Bulletin Reports
15-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Just days before a preparatory Paris meeting for an army support conference — set to be attended by the Lebanese army commander on the 18th of this month with representatives from France, Saudi Arabia and the United States — and shortly ahead of the first operational meeting of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism following the appointment of a civilian member on the 19th, ambassadors and military attachés accredited to Lebanon took part in a field tour.
The tour was organized by the Lebanese army in the area south of the Litani River.
The visit was conducted in the presence of diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Directorate of Political Affairs.
Ambassadors from the United States, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan, as well as an Iranian military attaché and others, sat at one table with Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal.
Discussions were described as calm and constructive, with diplomats raising questions about the effectiveness of the first phase of the weapons control plan and how to transition to the second phase. Haykal stressed that the army remains committed to decisions taken by the Lebanese government.
Addressing obstacles facing the military and its key demands, he pointed to Israeli violations, the need for continued support, and the importance of Israel’s adherence to international resolutions and the ceasefire agreement.
Diplomats also asked about the constraints governing the army's entry into residential areas. Haykal addressed the issue from a legal standpoint, explaining that access to private property requires the consent of the concerned parties, except in cases of flagrante delicto or by judicial order.
He also praised the strong cooperation shown by residents with the army during the execution of its duties.
The discussions were open, and reactions from several diplomats suggested that the army provided clarifications that had previously been lacking.
The army’s presentation went beyond weapons control south of the Litani River, offering a detailed overview of efforts north of the river as well, including combating smuggling, countering drug trafficking, and addressing weapons in refugee camps.
The briefing was not limited to a technical presentation. The army also sought to demonstrate on the ground what it has achieved under the ceasefire understanding, while highlighting Israeli violations to the international community.
Diplomats later visited a position in Lahlah, on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab in the western sector, where they received a briefing on the area’s geography, its scope, and the army’s responsibilities. They also observed firsthand the Israeli violation of the occupied Labbouneh hill.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
Lebanese Army
France
Saudi Arabia
United States
Litani River
Next
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
Previous
